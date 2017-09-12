Lady Gaga, Taylor Kinney split: Singer opens up about broken engagement

Lady Gaga arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California in March of 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Lady Gaga and actor Taylor Kinney shocked everyone in 2016 when they called off their engagement. Now, the 31-year-old superstar is opening up about what went wrong with their relationship.

In the singer's new documentary titled "Gaga: Five Foot Two," Lady Gaga revealed she and Kinney had been fighting a lot for a while. She also believed that her growing career has taken a toll on their romance.

"My love life has just imploded," Lady Gaga said (via PEOPLE). "I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt (Matthew 'Matty Dada' Williams). I sold 30 million and lost Luke (Luc Carl). I did a movie and lose Taylor. It's like a turnover. This is the third time I've had my heart broken like this."

Lady Gaga and Kinney have been together for more than five years. It was in July 2016 when the former admitted that they have called it quits, saying they remain good friends and will keep on supporting each other.

At the time, the "Million Reasons" hit maker landed a role in the remake of the popular 1937 musical drama film, "A Star Is Born," which will be released on Sept. 28. In it, she plays an aspiring actress, Ally, whose romance with singer Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) becomes strained after her career starts to dominate his.

Since then, Lady Gaga has been on the road promoting her fifth studio album, "Joanne." After she finishes up her current tour on Dec. 18, she will take an indefinite break from the music industry and the spotlight.

"I am going to take a rest," "The Edge of Glory" singer said in a statement obtained by Variety. "I don't know how long. That doesn't mean I won't be creating. I'm looking forward to reflecting and slowing down for a moment."