Lady Gaga 'Joanne' tour updates: Postpones Montreal show due to illness

American pop singer Lady Gaga postponed her Montreal concert on Sept. 4, Monday night. The music icon took to social media to sincerely apologize to her fans for the postponement — saying that it was caused by a possible fever or flu from her previous show.

Lady Gaga announced on Twitter that she is deeply sorry for the cancellation of the scheduled show. Her team is working on arranging a new schedule to continue the show as planned at a later date. She even followed up her initial tweet, offering free pizza to fans who visit her at the William Gray Hotel. This is incredibly thoughtful of the entertainer, as she even praised the "monsters" for being so very loyal to her.

Gaga stated that she prides herself in doing her shows live from start to finish. In one of the apologies that she issued, she mentioned that she had pushed her body to the limit, and it had finally took a toll on her voice.

Multiple sources claimed that the reason why Gaga is feeling ill is due to her previous performance in New York, which was held in an open area. Rain poured unexpectedly, which could have been the main culprit that caused her health to decline. She has been diagnosed by her personal doctor with a respiratory infection and laryngitis, which are truly debilitating, but nothing alarming. However, the diagnosis was enough to confirm that she will not be able to use her voice.

Fans replied to Gaga's tweets, expressing their disappointment for the last-minute cancellation. Some of these people came from different parts of Canada just to catch a glimpse of her. Fortunately, Gaga made good on her promise of free pizza, as many fans posted photos of themselves outside of her hotel to prove it, while thanking Gaga for the kind gesture.

Gaga's associates are currently working out a schedule for the concert, and have advised ticket buyers to keep their tickets. These will still be usable for the next concert.