'LA Noire' to be re-released for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and VR

Players will take on the role of Cole Phelps, a detective in solving the crimes of the city of Los Angeles. Steam website

Rockstar detective adventure "LA Noire" will be making a return, this time in modern platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and even Virtual Reality.

The re-release will include all of the content from the original game as well as improved graphics for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Pro versions.

"LA Noire plays natively in 1080 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and stunning 4k for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, capturing the grit and grime of the City of Angels like never before," Rockstar said.

The Nintendo Switch release, meanwhile, will still get the original "LA Noire" content in addition to new Joy-Con features such as HD rumble, gesture-based control options, and contextual touch screen options.

The Virtual Reality edition of the game will be available through the HTC Vive and will feature seven original cases.

Rockstar described it as "seven of the original engrossing, self-contained cases from LA Noire rebuilt specifically for virtual reality, blending breathtaking action with true detective work to deliver an unprecedented interactive experience,"

All but the VR version will be released on Nov. 14.

"LA Noire" was first released in 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows.

The game is set in 1974 Los Angeles wherein players will control a Los Angeles Police Department officer and solve a number of cases through investigating crime scenes, following up leads and interrogating suspects.

It was released to generally favorable reviews with critics praising the game for its rich storytelling and the use of facial animation technology.

The Guardian gave it a perfect score and said it is almost indistinguishable from a film. Edge magazine, meanwhile, said the facial technology was an achievement for the developers.

The game was a commercial success also. As of 2012, the game had shipped almost 5 million copies. It was also the best-selling game in the United States in May 2011 and was the fastest selling new intellectual property in the UK until "Watch Dogs" dethroned it in 2014.