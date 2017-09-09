'L.A. Noire' to get new versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and HTC Vive VR

"L.A. Noire" will be coming to modern consoles this November. Rockstar Games

Publisher Rockstar Games announced that the 2011 gritty detective action adventure video game "L.A. Noire" will be making a comeback on more modern consoles this year. A new version of the game will be released on November for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A virtual reality (VR) version of the game is currently being developed for HTC Vive.

The new versions will be arriving Nov. 14 for the consoles, which will contain the complete original game and downloadable contents (DLC), plus some additions depending on the player's console. The Nintendo Switch will have specific enhancements for Joy-Con mode. That includes gyroscopic and gesture-based controls, new camera angles, including wide and over the shoulder views, as well as contextual touch screen input for the Switch's portable mode.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions, being more powerful consoles, will come with more technically enhanced graphics that adds greater visual fidelity and authenticity. This version will also feature enhanced lighting, cinematic camera angles, and high resolution textures. The game will play natively at 1080p for PS4 and Xbox One. PS4 Pro and Xbox One X will take the visuals up a notch capturing the dark and seedy world of its setting in native 4k resolution.

"L.A. Noire" is a detective thriller that places the player in the role of newly-minted detective Cole Phelps, as he works police cases of 1940s Los Angeles. Players will be tasked to solve an escalating series of cases that are based on real-world crimes.

A VR version, called "L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files," will also be released for HTC Vive. This version will include seven cases from the original game that have been rebuilt for a VR experience. This offers a limited, but more personal and interactive experience for players.

"L.A. Noire" was first released in 2011 for PS3, Xbox 360, and Microsoft Windows.