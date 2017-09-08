'L.A. Confidential' series news: CBS greenlights show with Arnon Milchan as producer

The cast members of the 1997 film 'L.A. Confidential,' with (Left to Right) James Cromwell, Russell Crowe, Guy Pierce, and Kevin Spacey. Facebook/LAConfidentialfilm

The CBS network is now working on a new series based on the highly-acclaimed film "L.A. Confidential." As it would appear, the series will be drawing inspiration from the same source that the movie had — which is from James Ellroy's best-selling novel of the same name.

CBS and Lionsgate Television have struck a deal together, which made the series possible. According to Variety, producer of the 1997 film, Arnon Milchan, will serve as the executive producer of the series. Fans of both the novels should be taking this as a good sign, since the cinematic version won two Academy Awards after being nominated nine times.

The writer of the series "Gotham," Jordan Harper will be lending his able hand to write the script for the noir themed series. Deadline reported that the series will be following the story of three homicide detectives, which is just like in the 1997 film played by Kevin Spacey, as Jack Vincennes, Russell Crowe as Bud White, and Guy Pierce as Ed Exley. The stories of these detectives cross at some point, as they are on a hunt for a mysterious serial killer in 1950's L.A.

It is likely that the series will have its own spin on the tale. As Cinema Blend stated, the show could be a little darker and more twisted than it was depicted in the 1997 film. At an age where grit and dark tones are more than welcome, the series could see a major overhaul in terms of tension and dark atmosphere in the glamorous setting of Hollywood in this era.

Be that as it may, Slash Film has expressed its doubts about the show — not pertaining to the story or the premise, but due to the network where it will be aired. Given that CBS will be responsible for releasing the series, the show's narrative and grit could suffer to cater to a broader audience — and the subject matter "L.A. Confidential" is not exactly suitable for the general public.

There is no release date for the series as of yet, but production is already in its early stages.