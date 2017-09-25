Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott news: Kris breaks silence on daughter's pregnancy

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) are shown in this photo. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"Life of Kylie" star Kylie Jenner is said to be pregnant with rapper Travis Scott's baby. After the surprising news broke, her mother Kris did not take long to address it.

During the Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week, the 61-year-old television personality said she was surprised to wake up to Kylie's baby rumors, but would not confirm if they are true or not.

"It wouldn't be the family if something didn't happen every single day," the mother-of-six said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have yet to make any official comment on the rumors.

This comes shortly after Kylie's alleged pregnancy broke out Friday, Sept. 22, with multiple sources claiming she is roughly four months along and is expected give birth in February 2018. Also, she and the "Beibs in the Trap" hitmaker are reportedly excited to become parents.

"It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about," an unnamed source said in one interview with PEOPLE. "Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been... He's been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can't wait to be a dad."

Kylie and Scott first sparked dating rumors after they were caught getting cozy at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. Since then, they have been spotted together at several events, most notably in the 2017 Met Gala and the Rolling Loud Festival. The pair even showed off matching butterfly tattoos on Snapchat.

Prior to Scott, the Kylie dated rapper Tyga. They began their on-and-off relationship in August 2014 after the latter's split from model, Blac Chyna. The pair then went public with their romance when the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star turned 18.