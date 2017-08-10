Kylie Cosmetics worth $420 million

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) are shown in this photo. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Coming from a family with members who are known for branding themselves, Kylie Jenner has emerged as one of the richest members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kylie Cosmetics' sales skyrocketed to $420 million dollars in just 18 months and the sales continue to rise.

Kylie's equally business-minded mother, Kris Jenner, has predicted that the brand might even reach its first billion in 2022 given that sales continue to grow. As pointed out by Women's Wear Daily, this is a huge leap in the beauty industry, given that most of the major cosmetic brands such as Estée Lauder Cos. and Lancôme reached this mark in 25 and 80 years, respectively.

Kylie Cosmetics was first launched in Nov. 30, 2015 with its signature Kylie Lip Kits getting everyone's attention. Since then, the brand has released more shades and lip kit collections. In July 26, 2016, the company released the Kyshadow palette which complements the shades of her lip kit collection. The Kyliner then followed in August. The branding of these products has proven to be profitable since they always sold out minutes after they were launched.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan belong to the millionaires' club and handle their own business ventures. Kim Kardashian, who turned herself into her own brand, has a net worth of $150 million made through their reality TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," appearance and ad fees, her clothing and make-up line, and her own Kim K app .

Their mother Kris has $60 million made through "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," books, and as the managers of all her children, while Caitlyn Jenner is at $100 million, according to Life and Style. Khloé Kardashian has $40 million from their show, TV appearances and her denim brand, Good American. Kourtney Kardashian sits at a net worth of $35 million from their show as well and their clothing line, DASH. With $18 million, Kendall Jenner made her money through modelling for brands such as Victoria's Secret and Chanel.

Kylie, with millions in assets, makes sure she contributes to her causes such as Smile Train and Teen Cancer America. Smile Train reported that Kylie Cosmetics has contributed a total of almost $500,000 which will aid in surgeries for children with cleft palates. On Aug. 11, the make-up mogul announced on Instagram her support for Teen Cancer America. She said she will be "donating a portion of the proceeds from all sales on KylieCosmetics.com to @teencanceramerica, an amazing organization who help improve the lives of teens and young adults with cancer."

There's more to watch out for from Kylie and the rest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan.