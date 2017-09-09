Kristen Bell helps keep family of 'Frozen' co-star Josh Gad safe from Hurricane Irma

Actress Kristen Bell helped keep the family of "Frozen" co-star Josh Gad safe during Hurricane Irma. Reuters/ Mario Anzuoni

While the southeastern part of the country prepared for the arrival of the huge storm, Hurricane Irma, actress Kristen Bell, who was in Orlando, took the time to help out other people, including the family of her "Frozen" co-star Josh Gad.

The storm made landfall in Florida on Sunday morning, and many people, including Bell, were not able to evacuate from the state. Gad's family was stranded nearby and Bell offered to help. She found them at the hotel where she was staying, accommodating Gad's parents, along with his brothers, sister-in-law, niece and nephew.

Gad was full of gratitude, and took to social media to thank Bell publicly. "So Kristen Bell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from Hurricane Irma," he wrote on his Instagram account. He also included a selfie by the actress with his parents. "They don't make them like this girl," he added before thanking the actress and telling her that she's an angel sent from above.

The "Beauty and the Beast" actor also went to Twitter to convey the same message of gratitude. "No joke. @IMKristenBell just literally saved my parents, my brothers and entire family from #HurricaineIrma," Gad tweeted. "You are an angel. I adore you."

The 37-year-old actress who is staying in Orlando while shooting her upcoming film, "Like Father," did not stop with helping Gad's family, as she continued helping other people throughout the weekend. She was seen performing on stage for a group of people taking shelter at a school in Orlando. She belted out a "Frozen" song to keep the mood light as the people waited out the storm outside.

The actress also hosted a game of Bingo for senior residents who evacuated to her hotel. "We are gonna make lemonade outta Irma as best we can," she said in an Instagram post showing her drinking from a bottle with her "Frozen" character Anna's face on it.