Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard news: 'Bad Moms' star reveals husband dumped her once

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been married since 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the living embodiment of relationship goals. However, there was a time when it looked like their relationship was over.

In an interview with PopSugar, Bell recalled the early stages of her relationship with Shepard. Coinciding with their third month as a couple, the latter suddenly informed her that he could not continue seeing her because he was dating someone else.

"I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people," the 37-year-old actress recalled. "I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren't in the same place."

Four days later, Shepard called her up and admitted his foolishness for letting her go. They then quietly continued their romance. Though the years have passed, Bell always reminds her husband of that time.

Bell and Shepard were engaged for three years before tying the knot at the Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office in October 2013. They now have two daughters: 4-year-old Lincoln and two-year-old Delta.

Aside from a happy married life, Bell also has a flourishing career. She will be seen next in the upcoming comedy film, "A Bad Moms Christmas," reprising her role as Kiki, a stay-at-home mom-of-four. She will also voice the character of Princess Anna in Disney's "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" and "Frozen 2."

"I have always wanted to be part of a Disney animated movie," Bell said in a previous interview. "So I was full of glee when I found out I was going to play Anna."

Shepard, on the other hand, is in negotiations with Warner Bros. Animation to co-direct the latest "Scooby-Doo" film alongside Tony Cervone ("Tom and Jerry and the Wizard of Oz"). The planned project is officially titled "S.C.O.O.B." and is intended to hit theaters on May 15, 2020.