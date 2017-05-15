Kourtney Kardashian co-parenting with Scott Disick again

It has been a tough ride for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, but it seems like all is well now. The two, who announced their breakup in July 2015, are once again co-parenting their three children: Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland and Reign Aston.

In early July, Kardashian and Disick took some time off from their respective work and enjoyed quality time with their children in Nantucket, Massachusetts. There, the former couple agreed to set aside their differences for the sake of Mason, Penelope and Reign.

"Kourtney's laid out the rules loud and clear to Scott," an unnamed source close to the former couple told The Daily Mail. "If things are gonna work, there's no more hard partying and he's gotta respect her dating someone else. So far, Scott's obliged and things have gone swimmingly."

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 14, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

"She wants nothing more than to have him live by his word, but she still has it at the back of her mind that he will disappoint her," another insider told Hollywood Life. "Kourt needs to have him in her life because of the kids since they always ask for him, but she still thinks he will mess up again. She hopes not, but he has disappointed her before so she expects it again."

In May, Kardashian reportedly prohibited Disick from seeing their three children after he was seen getting cozy with "You Get Me" star Bella Thorne in Cannes, France. A day later, he was seen wrapping his arm around a 26-year-old stylist named Chloe Bartoli. He was then spotted with model Ella Ross and blogger Maggie Petrova.