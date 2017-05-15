Kourtney Kardashian co-parenting with Scott Disick again
It has been a tough ride for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, but it seems like all is well now. The two, who announced their breakup in July 2015, are once again co-parenting their three children: Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland and Reign Aston.
In early July, Kardashian and Disick took some time off from their respective work and enjoyed quality time with their children in Nantucket, Massachusetts. There, the former couple agreed to set aside their differences for the sake of Mason, Penelope and Reign.
"Kourtney's laid out the rules loud and clear to Scott," an unnamed source close to the former couple told The Daily Mail. "If things are gonna work, there's no more hard partying and he's gotta respect her dating someone else. So far, Scott's obliged and things have gone swimmingly."
"She wants nothing more than to have him live by his word, but she still has it at the back of her mind that he will disappoint her," another insider told Hollywood Life. "Kourt needs to have him in her life because of the kids since they always ask for him, but she still thinks he will mess up again. She hopes not, but he has disappointed her before so she expects it again."
In May, Kardashian reportedly prohibited Disick from seeing their three children after he was seen getting cozy with "You Get Me" star Bella Thorne in Cannes, France. A day later, he was seen wrapping his arm around a 26-year-old stylist named Chloe Bartoli. He was then spotted with model Ella Ross and blogger Maggie Petrova.
-
Jim Bob Duggar predicts which of the Duggar kids will have the next baby in the expanding clan
Some of them have kids already and others have just got married, while Joseph and Kendra Caldwell are preparing to get married soon.
-
'Moonman' isn't PC enough: MTV says its iconic 'Moonman' award is now 'Moon Person,' could even be transgender
For the first time since 1984, MTV's famous Moonman award is no more as the music channel has announced a new gender neutral title - the Moon Person. MTV president Chris McCarthy said it could be transgender.
- Influence, unprecedented access and an 'impact on policy': Are evangelicals tightening their grip on Trump's White House?
- 7 ways to help your children encounter God this summer
- A gift from God: 7 Bible verses about rest
- 'An eye for an eye': What the Bible tells us about revenge
- Faith, works and a way out of the guilt trap
- How is the Hebrew Bible different from the Christian Old Testament?
- Can science prove Christian meditation works?
- Shining light or shrinking violet: Did Jesus contradict himself?
- Praising God in everything: Horatius Bonar, pastor and hymn writer
- Hobby Lobby smuggling scandal: Israeli police arrest 5 antiquities dealers in Jerusalem
- Iraqi town elects first ever Christian woman as mayor
- Vatican promotes 'tourism with a human touch' in seasonal message
- Christians protest as new report shows devastating impact of Trump's refugee policies
- Jerusalem archaeologists prove biblical fire actually happened
- Iranian Christian Maryam Zargaran is released from prison