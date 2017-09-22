Konami news: 'Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner' set for VR release

"Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner" will be coming to VR in spring 2018. Konami official website

"Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner" or known in Japan as "Anubis: Zone of the Enders" will be released in a virtual reality (VR) version to PlayStation 4 (PS4), announced by game developer Konami during Sony's Tokyo Game Show briefing.

The game is a sequel to "Zone of the Enders," with the story plot set two years after the events of its predecessor. Based on the announcement trailer, the VR version of "Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner" does not differ much to "Zone of the Enders 2 HD," which was released on PS3. It will just boast of enhanced graphics, complete support for 4K resolution, and other new features.

"It's a game already recognized as one of the greatest space action titles to date," read Konami's press release about the game.

"The new edition showcases battles that rage between the player and a number of adversaries, while the nimble Jehuty unit boasts fantastic mobility, including the ability to throw adversaries, utilize shield devices that double as weapons and access teleportation systems within combat scenarios," continued the post by Konami.

Konami also hopes that "Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner" will come back into the spotlight. Despite its positive reviews, it suffered from poor sales during its first release. Aside from the PS4, the game is also set for a PC platform release on Steam. It has not yet been announced whether the game will see a release for Xbox One.

Players will once again seize control of the Jehuty Orbital Frame and try to thwart the BAHRAM military organization from oppressing the Earth and Mars. With its VR version, Konami promises players that they will "relive the odyssey from a new perspective."

"Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner" will be released on PS4 and PC in spring 2018.