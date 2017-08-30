Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett join 'NBA 2K18' broadcast team as guest commentators

Facebook/ NBA2K

Video game publisher 2K Sports continues to add key features to its already strong NBA 2K franchise. In a trailer for the upcoming release for "NBA 2K18, " the company revealed that it is adding the voices of NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett as guest stars in the game's commentary booth.

The trailer showed the superstars each sitting down with longtime NBA 2K lead commentator Kevin Harlan to discuss different aspects of the game. It featured Bryant discussing Steph Curry's three point shooting, and the great talent and the incredible moves of "NBA 2K18" cover athlete Kyrie Irving.

On the other hand, Garnett lent his comical character to the game by making humorous comments and sharing funny stories. He shared the time when he had to guard Shaquille O'Neal, and compared the task of defending the 7-foot center to holding up the side of his house.

The voice recordings will most likely be included in key games that fit the discussion topics. There would be different crew members acting as the regular commentators in the game. Still, it is a big feat to have two future NBA Hall of Famer members, with deep knowledge of the game, contribute their thoughts as part of the broadcasting team.

The new trailer also gave the first glimpse of Irving in his new Celtics green uniform after being traded by the Cavaliers to Boston. This was in exchange for All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas, two other players, and a future first round pick.

The cover of "NBA 2K18" will still feature Irving in his old Cavs jersey. However, 2K Sports will be releasing another version of the game where the cover will feature Irving in his new Celtics uniform.

"NBA 2K18" will be released worldwide on Sept. 19 for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360.