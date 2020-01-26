Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, dies alongside father in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter 13-year-old daughter Gianna have reportedly died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in California. All five people on board the private helicopter are reported to have died when it crashed in Calabasas.

All five people onboard are reported to have died in the accident.

It had earlier been reported that all four of Bryant's daughters were on board with him at the time of the crash, with various sources quoting a report by ABC News.

However, this report was later confirmed as false, and according to People, it has been confirmed that his daughter Gianna was involved in the tragic incident.

A call for a downed helicopter went out at 10.01am local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Firefighters arrived at the scene and put out the flames.

However, it was later reported that there were no survivors from the crash, the cause of which is unknown..

"Unfortunately there were no survivors," said Tony Imbrenda of the Los Angeles County Fire.

Immediately messages started filtering in from across the internet, with hundreds offering prayers for Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, who is not thought to have been on board.

The basketball legend used his own private helicopter for years to commute from Newport Beach, Calif. to Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Sources reportedly told ESPN that the helicopter was headed to a travel basketball game for Gianna, and that the other passengers included another player and their parent.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, 37, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.