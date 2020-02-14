Knowing the preciousness of time is the key to living a godly and meaningful life

Time is the most valuable asset that God has given us. Economically, the value of time is the cost for choosing one alternative over the other. The hourly wage also measures the value of time. The value of time is very subjective to each individual. Time is so valuable to some people that they don't want to be late for a meeting.

Nevertheless, time is valuable to all of us, and it is a scarce and dwindling commodity. The rarer the time is, the more precious it is. Here are three reasons why time is so valuable.

1. Time is precious because eternity depends upon it

Solomon wrote in Ecclesiastes chapter 3, verse 11, "He has made everything beautiful in its time, also He has put eternity into man's heart." Therefore, in the soul of every person, there is something more than this momentary world. We all long for eternity, which is an infinite or endless duration. In Psalm chapter 90, verse 2, Moses says, "From everlasting to everlasting, you are God." So, God is eternal.

When we desire eternity, we want to be with the eternal God, and what we do with God right now will determine our eternal destination. Our time in this world allows us to be reconciled with our God through Jesus Christ. Time is precious because, with it, we have an opportunity to trust in Jesus Christ to escape the everlasting misery of hell. Because time allows us to obtain the kingdom of God, then time is extremely precious. Johnathan Edwards wrote, "Time is above all things precious because eternity depends upon it."

2. Time is precious because it is short

James chapter 4, verse 14 states that life is like a vapor that appears for a little and then vanishes away. Time is so precious, but we have so little of it, and once it is gone, then it is gone. God has foreordained the day of our birth and the day of our death, and we will not live one second beyond or less than our appointed time.

Unfortunately, so many of us have squandered our time and opportunity because we are naturally foolish. The author of Psalm 90 states, "So teach us to number our days so that we may get a heart of wisdom." We need to be taught to be wise with the amount of time that God has given to us. Therefore, let us ask God to teach us to number our days so that we can present to Him a heart of wisdom.

It is tragic if we spend our entire life working hard to win medals and trophies that will ultimately perish; earthly treasure that will not last.

Therefore, because time is precious and short, let us use our time wisely to glorify God and enjoy Him forever. C.T. Studd once said, "Only one life, it will soon be past, only what's done for Christ will last."

3. Time is precious because we don't know how much we have

It is a tremendous blessing from God not to know when we are going to die. Otherwise, we would be so stressed. Proverbs chapter 27, verse 1 says, "Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring forth." Nobody knows what tomorrow might bring. James chapter 4, verse 14 says, "You do not know what your life will be like tomorrow." Our experience can't tell us how much time we have. Therefore, let us prize our time, and be careful that we might not lose any of it.

Conclusion

Marc Levy once said, "If you want to know the value of one year, ask a student who failed the course. If you want to know the value of one month, ask a mother who gave birth to a premature baby. If you want to know the value of one hour, ask the lovers waiting to meet. If you want to know the value of one minute, ask the person who just missed the bus. If you want to know the value of one second, ask the person who just escaped death in a car accident. And if you want to know the value of one hundredth of a second, ask the athlete who won a silver medal in the Olympics."

You will learn the value of time when you realize that you don't have a lot of it. When it is gone, then it is gone. Therefore, let us redeem our time and use the rest of it for His glory.

Courtesy of Press Service International