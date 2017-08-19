'Knight's & Magic' spoilers: A new evil looms as Eru's designs reveal a weakness

Eru continues his adventures in "Knight's & Magic." Crunchyroll

The Japanese fantasy mecha animated series "Knight's & Magic" continues as the Silhouette Knight Laboratory works to come up with new projects in response to Eru's challenge.

Eru himself will need to work out the weaknesses of his knights as a new evil is looming just beyond the horizon. This new evil seems to be far more sinister than Lady Kerhilt and her Bronze Fang Knights.

In the previous episode, fans of the series saw King Ambrosius call for an exhibition of the knights. Eru's knights went face-to-face against the Silhouette Knights of the Laboratory. Eru's team had the most impressive display. However, the king noted that what Eru often presents is incomplete and unrefined.

During the exhibition, Eru's designs pushed the limits of the Silhouette Knights' abilities without putting much thought about the long-term use. In the end, the battle was seen as a draw, due to Eru's knights running out of mana. It was noted that although they could not battle for much longer, none of his knights were taken down.

The king's agenda in calling for the exhibition was likely to inspire passion in Workshop Chief Geist. He wanted to put him on notice and to make him see the extent of Eru's abilities.

In order to improve the Silhouette Knight Army, Chief Geist will need to help Eru to overcome the weaknesses on his designs, and the adults will need to start seeing Eru as a peer instead of a mere boy.

King Ambrosius is also ending his reign and passing the crown to his son, Leotamus. However, the focus, it seems, is on Leotamus' son Emrys, who has been noted to have similarities with this grandfather. With Emrys starting to take a liking to Eru and asking him to build custom knights, it looks like Eru will soon be seen in action again.

"Knight's & Magic" airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Episodes are also available online at Crunchyroll.