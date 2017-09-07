Kit Harrington and Leslie Rose unaffected by actor being linked with Emilia Clarke

REUTERS/Neil Hall

Celebrity couple Kit Harrington and Leslie Rose are very happy together and their relationship stays strong despite endless rumors linking Harrington to another "Game of Thrones" co-star, Emilia Clarke.

Even before their characters have met in the show, Harrington and Clarke were already being romantically linked by fans. Now, after their characters Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen have met in the show's seventh season, and did more than just become allies, fans who are shipping the two only got more numerous – owing to their great on-screen chemistry .

Recently, the two also starred in Dolce & Gabbana's brand new campaign, showing them happily walking the streets of Italy in separate videos.

Harrington and Rose, on the other hand, are enjoying each other's company in their real life relationship. Their romance started when they met on the "Game of Thrones" set back in 2012. Rose played the character of Ygritte, a wildling who became Jon Snow's first romantic interest.

In the show, the relationship came to a tragic end when the couple was caught in the middle of their warring factions' battle, with Jon holding the dying Ygritte in his arms.

The relationship of the couple in real life is very far from their fate on the show, as there are even rumors that the two are already engaged and are preparing for a wedding. While the two denied the rumors, they did take their relationship a step further when Harrington bought a beautiful house with Leslie moving in with him.

Harrington and Clarke will continue to be together onscreen as the massive fantasy show returns for its eighth season in the next couple of years. Story has narrowed its focus onto the major conflicts involving the allied factions of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, the royal forces of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), and the undead army led by the mysterious Night King.