Kit Harington, Rose Leslie engagement: Wedding bells to ring for 'Game of Thrones' couple

British actors Kit Harington (R) and Rose Leslie pose for photographers as they arrive at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Britain, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Love is in the air for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. After months of speculation, the couple, who first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012, are now engaged.

The engagement news came to light when a source told The Sun that Harington and Leslie secretly got engaged after moving in together in June. However, they have yet to set a wedding date.

"They're yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they've got engaged," the source continued. "Kit's known for ages he's wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first."

While nothing is impossible, it is worth noting that this is not the first time that dating rumors about the couple have surfaced. In July, it was reported that Harington asked Leslie's hand in marriage over a candlelight dinner, to which she responded "yes."

Also, they are reportedly planning to hold a traditional wedding ceremony in a chateau in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Hence, there will be a bagpiper playing during the wedding's entrance and departure.

It was in 2012 when Harington and Leslie met on the set of HBO's "Game of Thrones" while playing on-screen lovers, Jon Snow and Ygritte. After being spotted on dates and several events together, they finally made their official red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Laurence Olivier Award in London.

"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," the 30-year-old English actor said in a cover story for L'Uomo Vogue. "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."

For now, Harington has been busy filming for Xavier Dolan's "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan." Leslie, on the other hand, currently stars as Maia Rindell in CBS' "The Good Fight."