Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke react to their 'Game of Thrones' season 7 sex scene

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are now the most talked-about people on the internet following Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's "Game of Thrones" season 7 sex scene. Recently, the co-stars shared their feelings and reactions about their steamy act in the finale, plus what it might mean for their characters' fates in the next installment.

The seventh season finale received a fiery reaction from fans after Jon and Daenerys were seen having sex — without either knowing that they are related to each other, as nephew and aunt. After the episode aired, Harington and Clarke admitted that the scene was "weird" to film since they both knew about the relationship between their roles.

In a special behind-the-scenes commentary for HBO, the 30-year-old actress revealed that "gagging" was her first response to the tryst. She explained, "For us, as actors, it's just weird. The reality of what they are to each other, I don't know how that's going to...I think [gags] might be the reaction."

Harington, on the other side, chimed in: "I think they both know it's wrong. I think they both know it's going to cause problems. But it's that thing, when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through those events together, it's like a runaway train. You can't stop it from happening." The actor acknowledged the weird encounter was inevitable, after weeks of sexual tension between the two.

Harington and Clarke have both taken central roles on "Game of Thrones" since it first aired in 2009, but they did not shoot a scene together until last year — making the sex scene even more uncomfortable to act out on camera. Admitting the incident was cringe-worthy, the actress laughed, "Both of us were going, 'Ahhh what are you doing on my set!? This is weird!'"

Fans were left surprised and delighted by Jon and Daenerys' steamy scene in the finale. And while the hype continues to build up, both Harington and Clarke were tapped to become the new faces of Dolce & Gabbana's "The One" fragrance line — with the actor starring in an ad for men and the actress for "The One Eau de Toilette."

The striking duo collaborated to shoot two clips in the streets of Naples to promote the brand. However, some fans were disappointed to know that there was no crossover between Harington and Clarke in the videos. The ads were released after the "Game of Thrones" season 7 steamy sex scene.