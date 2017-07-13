Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wedding news: 'Game of Thrones' stars deny engagement rumors
The internet is buzzing with speculation that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged to be married. Now, they have finally set the record straight and put the rumors to rest.
The engagement rumors started after Life & Style reported that Harington and Leslie were set to tie the knot soon. A so-called source claimed that the 30-year-old actor popped the question over a candlelight dinner.
"She burst into tears and immediately said yes!" a source said, adding that Leslie reportedly wants their special day to take place in a chateau in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. "It will be a traditional Scottish wedding with kilts and bagpipes. They aren't into the whole Hollywood scene at all."
Not long after this report garnered buzz online, the camps of Harington and Leslie denied rumors of an engagement and insisted that the stars still have a lot of things to do before settling down.
The representative for Harington reiterated to Metro.co.uk, "They are not engaged."
Harington and Leslie met on the set of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in 2012 while playing on-screen lovers, Jon Snow and Ygritte. Since then, they have been spotted on dates and several events together. After years of rumors, they made their official red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Laurence Olivier Award in London.
While Harington and Leslie went to great lengths to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight, it was recently revealed that they have moved in together. They also purchased a $1.19 million medieval 15th-century timber home in East Anglia, according to the Daily Mail.
"I've moved in with my other best friend, Rose," Harington said during a guest appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Cordon" in June. "I'm very, very happy and it's going well... she's got all sorts of ideas for the house."
