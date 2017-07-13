'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' news: New clothes show difference of styles and a new mission; comic version of sequel further explores Eggsy's life
With the much-awaited sequel to the highly successful and action-packed "Kingsman: The Secret Service" comes "The Golden Circle," and a new teaser for the film showcases the new adventure Eggsy (Taron Egerton) will be going on. The teaser showcases two of the things that make the whole movie so iconic: the clothes and the missions.
The new teaser for the sequel shows a little bit more of the Statesmen's Agent Tequila (Channing Tatum), but it still manages to put what he is wearing front and center, showing the stark contrast in style between him and Eggsy. The release of this new teaser is in line with promoting the online clothing store Mr. Porter, who have also provided the costumes in the first "Kingsman" movie as well as the sequel.
"The Golden Circle" will follow Eggsy and the remaining members of the Kingsmen on a new mission after an unknown threat sends their headquarters into ruin. The threat will have them partner up with their American counterparts called the Statesmen.
With the movie's sequel premiering a few months from now, fans can also see more of Eggsy and the gang in action as the comic version will also be getting a sequel, named "Kingsman: The Red Diamond." This sequel is going to be a six-part comic and will be written by Rob Williams and illustrated by Simon Fraser. It will not be based on the movie's sequel and will be a different story altogether.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williams revealed that "The Red Diamond" will further explore both aspects of Eggsy's life as a working-class London native and a James Bond-esque spy. "The journey for him is learning that you can't leave your past behind. He is still the same guy, every inch the child of council houses of Peckham where he grew up as much as he is the debonair spy," Williams stated.
Written in 2012 by Mark Millar and illustrated by Dave Gibbons, it was a miniseries originally called "The Secret Service," and due to the movie's success, it will now be republished with the movie's title.
"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" will premiere on Sept. 22.
