'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' news: Elton John has significant role to play

The sequel to the 2014 British spy movie "Kingsman" is just around the corner, and subtle hints and details regarding the cast and plot have surfaced. Popular music icon Elton John is reported to have a significant role in the movie, and not just a regular high-profile celebrity cameo.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" will be graced with additional cast members, one of whom will be John — who will be playing himself in the movie. Digital Spy conducted an interview with the movie's main protagonist Taron Egerton, who plays Eggsy. As expected, Egerton did not provide much detail of how significant John's role will be, but he stated that "He plays himself, but it's a significant role."

Egerton expressed that John is one of his own heroes, being the pop icon that he is. This holds true for most people in the U.K. as well, since John has had his share of successes during his illustrious career as a musician, songwriter, and entertainer. John has had stints playing himself in the past, which means that he wouldn't be entirely new to this kind of gig. He appeared on the BBC TV show "Absolutely Fabulous."

Other notable cast members that fans will be seeing in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" are Pedro Pascal, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, and Channing Tatum. Director and writer Matthew Vaughn admitted that he did not have an easy time writing the sequel — saying that sequels are an odd thing to work on. One of the biggest reasons behind his feelings is that fans expect all the goodness of the previous iteration, while wanting something new as well.

However, Egerton seemed very enthusiastic about the new project, and even said that the script is great. If it were up to Egerton, he would show the movie as soon as possible, but of course necessary procedures have to take place first.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" will be released in theaters on Sept. 22, 2017.