'Kingsman 3' plot, casting news: Third film eyeing Dwayne Johnson as new big bad?

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" is currently playing in theaters, but talks about its potential sequel is already making noise. With that, Taron Egerton said he wants Dwayne Johnson as the new big bad.

Egerton, who plays Gary "Eggsy" Unwin / Galahad in the popular action spy comedy film, made the revelation in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. He, however, made it clear that there is nothing definitive yet.

"I know who the character is and it's nothing like this actor, but I love Dwayne Johnson," the 27-year-old Welsh actor said. "I think he's the right fit for it, but the villain role Matthew has described to me is not Dwayne Johnson."

Just like Egerton, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" director Matthew Vaughn revealed in the September 2017 edition of Total Film that his personal choice for the role of the villain is also Johnson.

If this turns out to be true, Johnson would be joining Halle Berry (who plays Ginger Ale in the film), Channing Tatum (Tequila), and Jeff Bridges (Champagne "Champ"), who were recently introduced in the "Kingsman: The Golden Circle's" ending.

In the meantime, Johnson has been busy working on several projects, including Disney's "Jungle Cruise" and Brad Peyton's "Rampage." In the latter, he plays Davis Okoye, a primatologist and head of an anti-poaching unit out of Rwanda.

The professional wrestler, also known by his ring name The Rock, has also been cast in "Skyscraper," an upcoming action-adventure film directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber. In it, he takes on the role of a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader, Will Ford, who now evaluates security for skyscrapers.

Aside from Johnson, "Skyscraper" also stars Chin Han, Neve Campbell, Roland Moller, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, and Pablo Schreiber. The film is set to open in theaters across the U.S. on July 13, 2018.