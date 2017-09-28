'Kingsman 3' plot, cast news: Taron Eagerton names potential villain but there's a catch

Cropped poster of "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." 20th Century Fox

The sequel to "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" hasn't been announced yet, but Taron Egerton already has some ideas on who should be the villain in the third installment.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who plays Eggsy in the films, spilled a few beans about "Kingsman 3." It turns out the movie is not only planned, but moves are already being made on it.

Egerton shared he knows the storyline. While he didn't reveal much, he did brag that it will "blow everything you think you know about it out of the water." When asked about the villain though, he said Samuel L. Jackson's return seems unlikely.

So, who did Egerton name as the potential big bad instead? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"I know who the character is and it's nothing like this actor, but I love Dwayne Johnson," the actor said.

The wrestler-turned-actor has indeed made a name in the acting industry over the years, having been a part of big films including the "Fast and Furious" franchise and most recently, "Baywatch." In fact, he was the highest-paid actor in 2016, beating Robert Downey Jr. with his whopping $64 million annual pay check.

However, before fans get excited, Egerton noted there's an incongruity between the "Jumanji" star and the villain role. "I think he's [Johnson] the right fit for it, but the villain role Matthew [Vaughn] has described to me is not Dwayne Johnson," he explained. This means if Johnson does board "Kingsman 3," there would be some refining done to his role.

Still, nothing is set in stone yet and just like Jackson, there's a slim chance that the former wrestler would appear in the third installment. Screen Rant reports he has his hands full on multiple for the next two years that their production schedules are already conflicting with other franchise films.

Directed by Vaughn, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" is currently in cinemas. It stars Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Sophie Cookson, joined by newcomers Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges.