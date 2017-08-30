'Kingsman 2' release date, plot news: New character posters reveal Lancelot is back

Sophie Cookson is Roxy a.k.a. Lancelot in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" Twitter/KingsmanMovie

The sequel to "Kingsman: The Secret Service" is approaching and the newest batch of character posters revealed that a familiar face is back. Fans can expect to see Sophie Cookson's Roxy a.k.a. Lancelot among the cast of characters that will be in the second installment.

Fans were quick to point out that Lancelot was missing among the previous character posters released by 20th Century Fox. However, the studio was quick to fix that by releasing a new batch with her included. She was a big favorite among the audiences in "Kingsman: The Secret Service," plus she was originally the one who got accepted instead of Taron Egerton's Eggsy in the final round of recruitment in the first film.

Although her inclusion in the character posters may be a good thing, fans still could not help but worry about the character's presence in the sequel. She only appeared for a split-second in the previous teasers which led fans into thinking that she will not appear as much as they would hope. Her minor appearances even led to the speculation that she might be one of those characters who will die when the Kingsman headquarters gets blown up.

It still remains to be seen how much she will appear in the movie, but her inclusion in the character posters is enough to give fans some hope. After all, Colin Firth's Harry Hart was initially shot in the first film, only to be alive in the sequel. Should Roxy be a casualty and should there be a third Kingsman film, she might probably come out alive.

Meanwhile, audiences are in for a treat when "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" premieres in September. The second installment will be projected in a 270-degree ScreenX format, which is basically three out of the four walls in the theater. The movie will be the first film by 20th Century Fox to be converted into the ScreenX format. The said format of the movie will be shown in six countries within 119 locations, some of which include South Korea, United States, China, Thailand, Turkey, and Indonesia.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" will premiere on Sept. 22.