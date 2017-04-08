'Kingdom Hearts III' update: Game is one of the most anticipated titles, no release date yet

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans have been anticipating "Kingdom Hearts III" for quite some time now. With this, it is no surprise that the title has been named as one of the most anticipated games in the industry.

According to a survey conducted by Japanese magazine Famitsu, "Kingdom Hearts III" is the fourth most awaited game, surpassing even popular upcoming "Mario" titles such as "Super Mario Odyssey" and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe." Meanwhile, the poll noted "Dragon Quest XI" for PlayStation 4 as the most anticipated game, while its 3DS counterpart ranked third. As for the titles "Final Fantasy VII Remake" and "Splatoon 2," they took the second and fifth spots, respectively.

To date, there are very few details shared about "Kingdom Hearts." Last month, director Tetsuya Nomura shared some information about the upcoming game after screenshots were shown at the 2017 Monaco Anime Game International Conference (MAGIC) in February, but after which, no other information has been revealed.

In an interview with Famitsu, which had an English translation on Gematsu, Nomura revealed that "Kingdom Hearts III" will have a mid-boss named Rock Troll. He also shed more information about the transformation of the Keyblade. However, Nomura did not talk about anything further, even the release date of "Kingdom Hearts III."

Despite the lack of information, there are hopes that when "Kingdom Hearts III" is launched, it will be available for different gaming consoles, including the Nintendo Switch.

In the meantime, fans can now enjoy "Kingdom Hearts: Union X" on iOS and Android, Square Enix announced on Wednesday. The newest update brings in the "Union Cross" multiplayer mode, which allows up to six players to take quests and missions against the bosses. The update brings in a new communication feature using text bubbles so that the team members can coordinate with one another.

Aside from this, the newest update also brings in "Theatre Mode," where players can view cutscenes from their games.