'Kingdom Hearts III' update: Game is one of the most anticipated titles, no release date yet
Fans have been anticipating "Kingdom Hearts III" for quite some time now. With this, it is no surprise that the title has been named as one of the most anticipated games in the industry.
According to a survey conducted by Japanese magazine Famitsu, "Kingdom Hearts III" is the fourth most awaited game, surpassing even popular upcoming "Mario" titles such as "Super Mario Odyssey" and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe." Meanwhile, the poll noted "Dragon Quest XI" for PlayStation 4 as the most anticipated game, while its 3DS counterpart ranked third. As for the titles "Final Fantasy VII Remake" and "Splatoon 2," they took the second and fifth spots, respectively.
To date, there are very few details shared about "Kingdom Hearts." Last month, director Tetsuya Nomura shared some information about the upcoming game after screenshots were shown at the 2017 Monaco Anime Game International Conference (MAGIC) in February, but after which, no other information has been revealed.
In an interview with Famitsu, which had an English translation on Gematsu, Nomura revealed that "Kingdom Hearts III" will have a mid-boss named Rock Troll. He also shed more information about the transformation of the Keyblade. However, Nomura did not talk about anything further, even the release date of "Kingdom Hearts III."
Despite the lack of information, there are hopes that when "Kingdom Hearts III" is launched, it will be available for different gaming consoles, including the Nintendo Switch.
In the meantime, fans can now enjoy "Kingdom Hearts: Union X" on iOS and Android, Square Enix announced on Wednesday. The newest update brings in the "Union Cross" multiplayer mode, which allows up to six players to take quests and missions against the bosses. The update brings in a new communication feature using text bubbles so that the team members can coordinate with one another.
Aside from this, the newest update also brings in "Theatre Mode," where players can view cutscenes from their games.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- New Bethel worship album 'Starlight' released today, with all female worship leaders
- Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
- Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
- Honoring Christ's sacrifice: These three words will change your life forever
- Why are Christians taking to the streets and marching with Crosses, Palms - and Donkeys?
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- Archbishop of Canterbury on Facebook Live with Christian Today - Palm Sunday
- Church leaders urge prayer for victims and relatives of new terror attack in Sweden
- A Christian Aid view: It is time for world leaders to act to save the people of Syria
- World's Catholic population grows to 1.3 billion: Church surges in Africa amid priest shortage in Europe
- British DJ sentenced to jail in Tunisia for playing Islamic call to prayer in dance track
- Most Americans concerned about violence against Jews and Muslims