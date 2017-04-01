Entertainment
Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
Church of England implementing new rules to prevent clergy sexual abuse
Justin Bieber's has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
Trump wants to let pastors endorse politicians, but most evangelical leaders don't want to
Mike Pence won't meet with women alone. Here's why he's wrong
Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne

'Kingdom Hearts I.5 + II.5 HD ReMix' news: What titles are included in the bundle?

Catherine Salvador

A promotional image for "Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 ReMix"Square-Enix

The "Kingdom Hearts" franchise has been dominating the gaming world for 15 years. The arrival of "Kingdom Hearts I.5 + II.5 HD ReMix" was a delight for the veteran players as they could revisit scenes they have loved.

The bundle was just released for the PS4 and PS4 Pro, and it contains six titles of the KH franchise.

"Kingdom Hearts I.5 + II.5 HD ReMix" actually means that it is a combination of the two old collections, the "Kingdom Hearts 1.5 Remix" and the "Kingdom Hearts 2.5 ReMix." According to IGN, every collection carries two remastered versions of each title and a film remastering of one title each.

Simply put, the bundle contains "Kingdom Hearts Final Mix," which came out in 2002, "Kingdom of Hearts Re: Chain of Memories" from 2008, "Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days" from 2009, "Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix" from 2005/2006," "Kingdom Hearts Re: coded" from 2010/2011" and "Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep."

Some are asking why the bundle was not titled "Kingdom Hearts 4." It is not possible to rename the said collection as "Kingdom Hearts 4" since "Kingdom Hearts 3" has not been released yet.

Advertisement

The bundle is actually a fun way to revisit old games. For the newbies, they can grasp how the franchise started and why it is still one of the most successful games of today. While it gained a lot of interest among old-time players, some are said to be saddened by the absence of new content, according to Gaming Age. Square Enix has yet to respond to the feedback.

"Kingdom Hearts I.5 + II.5 HD ReMix" gave the original titles a boost in terms of performance and graphics. It has PS4 Pro support with 4K-friendly features. The games can also be seen running at up to 60 frames per second (fps). The vanilla PS4 model, in fact, can run the game at 1080 pixel resolution with 30 fps.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY