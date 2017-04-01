'Kingdom Hearts I.5 + II.5 HD ReMix' news: What titles are included in the bundle?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The "Kingdom Hearts" franchise has been dominating the gaming world for 15 years. The arrival of "Kingdom Hearts I.5 + II.5 HD ReMix" was a delight for the veteran players as they could revisit scenes they have loved.

The bundle was just released for the PS4 and PS4 Pro, and it contains six titles of the KH franchise.

"Kingdom Hearts I.5 + II.5 HD ReMix" actually means that it is a combination of the two old collections, the "Kingdom Hearts 1.5 Remix" and the "Kingdom Hearts 2.5 ReMix." According to IGN, every collection carries two remastered versions of each title and a film remastering of one title each.

Simply put, the bundle contains "Kingdom Hearts Final Mix," which came out in 2002, "Kingdom of Hearts Re: Chain of Memories" from 2008, "Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days" from 2009, "Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix" from 2005/2006," "Kingdom Hearts Re: coded" from 2010/2011" and "Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep."

Some are asking why the bundle was not titled "Kingdom Hearts 4." It is not possible to rename the said collection as "Kingdom Hearts 4" since "Kingdom Hearts 3" has not been released yet.

Advertisement

The bundle is actually a fun way to revisit old games. For the newbies, they can grasp how the franchise started and why it is still one of the most successful games of today. While it gained a lot of interest among old-time players, some are said to be saddened by the absence of new content, according to Gaming Age. Square Enix has yet to respond to the feedback.

"Kingdom Hearts I.5 + II.5 HD ReMix" gave the original titles a boost in terms of performance and graphics. It has PS4 Pro support with 4K-friendly features. The games can also be seen running at up to 60 frames per second (fps). The vanilla PS4 model, in fact, can run the game at 1080 pixel resolution with 30 fps.