'Kingdom Hearts 3' release date news: Special update coming on July 15

Fans will get their first preview of the elusive "Kingdom Hearts 3" this coming July 15. The said presentation has recently been confirmed and will even be available for live viewing on different social media platforms. However, many believe that the playstation game's developer, Square Enix, is going to reveal a release date.

Last July 11, PlayStation LifeStyle announced that an update of the game will be presented from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 15, at the D23 Expo, which is going to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center. Those who are going to be absent from the event can livestream the presentation on Facebook and Twitter.

"Superstar YouTubers JackSepticEye and Strawburry17 will get their hands on the latest games from Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel including Star Wars:Battlefront II, Spider-Man, and Kingdom Hearts III! This presentation promises exclusive trailers, interviews and special guests," the description of the showcase reads.

The said presentation was also announced on the game's official Twitter account. The tweet invites "Kingdom Hearts 3" fans to tune-in to the livestream of the July 15 presentation saying there are going to be special news to be released during the D23 Expo.

While there are speculations that the special news being referred to in the tweet is the game's release date, Mic thinks otherwise. In one of its recent articles, the media company predicted that there won't be any release window to come out of the D23 presentation.

Advertisement

It has been over a decade since the previous version of the game was released, and though there is much hype about its third iteration, it is unlikely that "Kingdom Hearts 3" will makee a 2017 or 2018 debut.

A recent document from the investors of Square Enix shows releases for other projects, but absolutely nothing for "Kingdom Hearts 3." Information from the document may seem like bad news, but it is not a guarantee that the game will not be launched this year.