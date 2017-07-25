'Kingdom Hearts 3' news: PC, other platforms versions to be considered after PS4 and Xbox release

The much-anticipated video game "Kingdom Hearts 3" could be expanding its scope to more platforms. Fans will have more to look forward to, as the director of the game, Tetsuya Nomura, said that they will consider releasing the game for other platforms once the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions have been completed.

Nomura recently commented on a previous report which erroneously said that the game will be released for Nintendo Switch. "They misinterpreted the word 'considering' as to 'it is possible to release' and it spread out," the director said in an interview with Japanese website Famitsu, as reported by DSO Gaming. He added that the other hardware platforms that they will look into is "not limited to the Nintendo switch, and we will consider all of them after the release of the PS4 and Xbox one versions."

Disney has confirmed plans to launch "Kingdom Hearts 3" in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game was initially announced back in 2013, and fans have been waiting for it for some time now. Nomura cited the decision to shift to the Unreal Engine 4 as a reason why development has taken a lot of time.

Interestingly, the shift to the Unreal engine makes it even more possible for a PC release to be developed. Unreal Engine 4 will make the game easier to port to PC compared to other Square Enix titles like "Final Fantasy XV," which uses the developer's own Luminous Engine.

The game, which features a unique mashup of Square Enix and Disney characters, recently released a trailer, showing "Kingdom Hearts" main characters Sora, Donald Duck and Goofy travelling to the "Toy Story" world, fighting heartless soldiers on the iconic wooden floor of Andy's room, and meeting the film franchise heroes Woody and Buzz Lightyear, along with their friends. The trailer, released in July 15, has more than four million views to date.

Youtube/ Kingdom Hearts