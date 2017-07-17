'Kingdom Hearts 3' news: Is Square Enix game coming to Nintendo Switch?
The long wait is almost over. "Kingdom Hearts III," the next game from developer Square Enix, will launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There is also a chance that the upcoming game might find its way to the Nintendo Switch.
Speaking to IGN at the D23 Expo last Saturday, July 15, "Kingdom Hearts III" director Tetsuya Nomura said it is possible that the action role-playing game (RPG) will come to Nintendo's newest hybrid console.
"The Nintendo Switch is definitely a very interesting piece of hardware," the 46-year-old video game designer said. "But if we lightly say, 'Oh yeah, we'll be on the Nintendo Switch,' I'm sure people will come back and say, 'But what about the PS4 and Xbox One? We want them out first. Don't focus on other platforms.'"
Hence, Nomura and his team are currently focusing on completing the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions first. In the future, perhaps, they can start thinking about other platforms.
In terms of gameplay, Nomura confirmed that "Kingdom Hearts III" will feature at least one other playable character aside from Sora but refused to reveal its identity yet. The upcoming video game will enable players to bring more than two companion characters into battle with them.
What's more, "Kingdom Hearts III" will introduce a new world based on "Toy Story." In the five-minute trailer, Sora, Donald and Goofy suddenly shrink and became toy versions of themselves when they entered the world of Andy's toys.
"I don't think we'll be keeping any worlds secret until the game is released," Nomura said on revealing worlds before the game's launch. "I think we will be introducing them leading up to launch. Nowadays games can add content on after the fact through DLC content, so there's no need to hide any worlds."
-
Chris Pratt's remarkable conversion story... and more of his quotes on faith
His meteoric rise from total unknown, to small-time TV actor, to big league A-lister is a modern rebuke to the idea that nice guys finish last.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
- 3 conversations Christians can no longer ignore
- How – and why – Christians are helping some of the poorest and most distressed
- It it 'extremism' to believe in climate change? 4 in 10 people says it is
- Pastor and doting father of five killed as plane crashes shortly after take-off
- Which part is which in the 'body' of Christ?
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- 3 Biblical reasons why Pope Francis is right to preach it to the moaners: 'Stop whining'
- Can we ever understand the deep suffering of the children of Mosul?
- Indian pastor murdered in drive-by shooting, Christians in street protest
- Christian campaigners protest as assisted dying law is tested in court again
- Archaeologist uncovers proof that vineyard recorded in Old Testament actually existed
- Shaman who once channeled dark powers is now a follower of Jesus after 'man in white' saves her from brink of death