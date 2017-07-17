'Kingdom Hearts 3' news: Is Square Enix game coming to Nintendo Switch?

The long wait is almost over. "Kingdom Hearts III," the next game from developer Square Enix, will launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There is also a chance that the upcoming game might find its way to the Nintendo Switch.

Speaking to IGN at the D23 Expo last Saturday, July 15, "Kingdom Hearts III" director Tetsuya Nomura said it is possible that the action role-playing game (RPG) will come to Nintendo's newest hybrid console.

"The Nintendo Switch is definitely a very interesting piece of hardware," the 46-year-old video game designer said. "But if we lightly say, 'Oh yeah, we'll be on the Nintendo Switch,' I'm sure people will come back and say, 'But what about the PS4 and Xbox One? We want them out first. Don't focus on other platforms.'"

Hence, Nomura and his team are currently focusing on completing the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions first. In the future, perhaps, they can start thinking about other platforms.

In terms of gameplay, Nomura confirmed that "Kingdom Hearts III" will feature at least one other playable character aside from Sora but refused to reveal its identity yet. The upcoming video game will enable players to bring more than two companion characters into battle with them.

Advertisement

What's more, "Kingdom Hearts III" will introduce a new world based on "Toy Story." In the five-minute trailer, Sora, Donald and Goofy suddenly shrink and became toy versions of themselves when they entered the world of Andy's toys.

"I don't think we'll be keeping any worlds secret until the game is released," Nomura said on revealing worlds before the game's launch. "I think we will be introducing them leading up to launch. Nowadays games can add content on after the fact through DLC content, so there's no need to hide any worlds."