'King of Fighters: Destiny' episode 6 spoilers: Is the demon Orochi coming back?

"King of Fighters: Destiny" logo. YouTube/SNKGame

It looks like the inhabitants of South Town will be disturbed by an ancient force in the sixth episode of the Japanese original net anime (ONA) series "King of Fighters: Destiny." The Demon Orochi and his followers are coming, and the contestants of the King of Fighters (KOF) tournament may face more than what they came for.

As mentioned in the previous episode, the Demon Orochi, along with his loyal followers called Hakkesshu, nearly wiped away all humans in the world 1,800 years ago in an endless streak of killing and devastation. Thankfully, three powerful clans – Kusanagi, Yasakani, and Yata, teamed up and with the powers of three mystical treasures, they were able to defeat and seal Orochi.

But it seems that the seal is not working as well as it used to, just in time when all the best martial artists around the world have gathered in South Town to participate in the KOF tournament. Will they witness the return of Orochi and his followers? How will it affect Kyo Kusanagi?

Meanwhile, a group of female fighters was also shown in the next episode's preview, displaying an impressive skill in martial arts. In the preview, they were shown fighting some rude men in the streets. It seems that they don't agree with men ruling South Town, and want to take the reins for themselves.

Episode 5 mostly revolved on the early life of Geese Howard, one of the main cast of the series. In a flashback, he reminisced the time when he was kicked out of the Stroheim Castle along with his mother because of being a bastard. He tried to go back and talk with his father, but was stopped by his younger brother, Krauser.

After that, he vowed revenge on Krauser and his family someday, and spent years training to be a Hakkyokuseiken heir along with his adoptive brother, Jeff. However, their master only chose Jeff to be the bearer of the secret scroll, drawing Geese's ire and ultimately fighting Jeff for the right to bear the secret scroll. Once again, Geese was defeated by his brother, ultimately vowing for revenge someday.

These past events in Geese's life ultimately meld him to become one of the most prominent villains in the series at the present. How will his choices affect the course of events in South Town, now that a more formidable danger is imminent?

"King of Fighters: Destiny" is released every Thursday by Steam and the SNK official YouTube Channel.