Kim Kardashian West news: Reality star wants third child despite doctor's warnings

Kim Kardashian West recently revealed on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that she and her husband, musical artist Kanye West, are trying to conceive again. This is despite doctor's warnings that pregnancy might be a health risk for her.

According to People, Kardashian West had placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening condition wherein the placenta fails to leave the body after giving birth, for both of her pregnancies. The reality TV star also said she had pre-eclampsia, which increases the blood pressure of the pregnant woman and can be dangerous for both the mother and the unborn child, when she was carrying North, her first offspring. Her second childbirth, meanwhile, saw her baby, Saint, in the breech position, and he had to be turned so that Kardashian West would not have to undergo an emergency Caesarian section.

She underwent two surgeries after she gave birth to North. The first one was to get rid of the pieces of the placenta that were still stuck and the second was to remove the scar tissue that formed after. In the coming episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kardashian West revealed that she was scheduled to have a hysterectomy, where her womb will be removed to avoid further health risks. However, she said she wants to postpone it because of her plan of having a third child. She also said she is planning to go under the knife to get rid of the scar tissue that formed after the placenta was removed when she gave birth for the second time in order to increase her chances of conception.

Kardashian West said that she wants to have another child so that her two children can have another sibling. Prior to her announcement that she and her husband will try to conceive once again, she revealed that she was exploring the possibility of getting a surrogate for their third child. Her plan does not seem to sit well with her mother and her sisters who know her medical history.

"Why do you want to do it again?" Khloe asked her.

Advertisement

Placenta accreta occurs in three of 1,000 pregnancies, according to the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine. The condition not only threatens the life of the mother, but it also makes future pregnancies dangerous. In some instances, women who experienced placenta accreta had to have hysterectomies. However, there are also instances wherein the uterus can be spared through treatments.