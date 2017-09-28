Kim Kardashian speaks up about sister Kylie's alleged pregnancy

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - 01/05/17 - Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

It has been four days since TMZ broke the rumors about lipstick mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner's pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott, and until now, none of the Kardashian-Jenner family members have confirmed or denied the allegations. However, with all the piling news about Kylie's pregnancy, Kim Kardashian cannot help but speak up about the issue.

On Sept. 27, Harper's Bazaar tweeted a link to a news article containing Kim K's disappointment over the whole thing, along with a caption, "This sounds like a very awkward conversation." Kim K then quoted the tweet and tweeted back, ""This sounds like a very fake story..."

It is the first time Kim spoke about the issue, but her response to Harper's Bazaar's tweet did not confirm or deny anything. According to the news, Kim K is apparently not happy that her youngest sister Kylie got knocked up.

"Her first reaction was, 'Seriously?' She didn't respond well at first," said an anonymous source in an article published by People. "It's like she and Kanye had gone on this whole journey to get pregnant for months, and now this happens to Kylie. She teared up. It definitely took a lot of time for her to process it." It has been previously reported that Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate this January.

So what does Mommy Kris Jenner have to say about the whole thing? While at the Milan Fashion Week, Mommy Kris got cornered by The Cut and was asked about the factuality of the rumors, Kris just said: "I just woke up this morning. She's not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening."

She then added, "Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment." Kylie and Travis have yet to comment on the issue.