Kim Kardashian named wealthiest in Kardashian-Jenner clan; Kanye West fails to make it to list of richest rappers

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian make up one of the richest couples in Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Recently, television personality Kim Kardashian was named the wealthiest person in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. On the other hand, her husband, rapper Kanye West, failed to appear in the list of the hip-hop's wealthiest artists. However, the couple remains to be one of the richest celebrity pairs to date.

Time's Money magazine listed the current net worth of each of the popular Kardashian-Jenner family member. Kim, who is the most famous and most entrepreneurial of her siblings, easily topped the list with a net worth of approximately $175 million.

Her fame and wealth led to her being robbed at gunpoint last year. The robbers stole nearly $9 million worth of jewelry, which included the $4 million diamond ring given to her by West.

West, while failing to appear in the list of wealthiest hip-hop artists, is by no means broke. Refinery29 speculated that his absence from the list may be a result of his decision to maintain a low profile following his wife's theft.

The rapper has an estimated net worth of $145 million, giving the celebrity couple a combined net worth of a whopping $320 million.

Kim, along with family members Kourtney, Khloe, and Kris, serves as one of the executive producers of their show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," and she has capitalized on her fame to drive many business pursuits.

She has launched technology-based projects like the hit "Kimoji" app and another app called "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood." She also introduced a new makeup line, which sold out in three hours. She has also published a book containing just her selfies. Along with these pursuits, Kim has numerous paid appearances and endorsement deals.

As for her husband, West has recently run into some financial battles against longtime collaborator and fellow rapper Jay-Z. According to West, Jay-Z's record label, Tidal, still owes him $3 million for the contract he signed in 2015.