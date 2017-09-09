Kim Kardashian, Kanye West pregnancy news: Baby no. 3's gender revealed

Musician Kanye West stands with his wife Kim Kardashian after watching the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 11, 2015. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

It was only three months ago when Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have reportedly hired a surrogate to carry their third child. Now, the baby's gender has been revealed.

Kardashian and West, who are expecting their third child through a surrogate, revealed that their four-year-old daughter North and one-year-old son Saint, will soon have a little sister. The surrogate is due to give birth in January.

"The entire family is over the moon," a source said in an interview with PEOPLE. "They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don't want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it's born."

Kardashian and West have yet to comment on the matter, but multiple reports claimed that the couple paid $113,850 to the surrogate mother. It is said to be an African-American woman in her 20s and is reportedly married with two sons.

The surrogate mother is also following a strict diet plan during pregnancy. For instance, she must avoid eating raw meat and shellfish and abstain from wine, beer, and liquor.

Also, the surrogate mother should not dye her hair and must avoid using hot tubs and saunas. The revelation comes as no surprise to many, as the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has made no secret of her desire to have a large family.

"I'd just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that's safe," said Kim on an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." "And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn't here."