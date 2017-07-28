Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting third child through surrogacy, says source
A new baby is on the way for Kim Kardashian. The 36-year-old television personality is reportedly expecting a third child with husband, Kanye West, 40.
As reported in June, Kardashian and West hired a surrogate to carry their third child. The couple reportedly agreed to pay the surrogate mother $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, alongside the agency fee of $68,850.
If the surrogate mother happens to produce more than one child, she will receive an additional $5,000. Another $4,000 will be given if she loses reproductive organs during the process.
Now, a source has told Us Weekly that the surrogate mother, who is in her late 20s and is based in San Diego, California, is three months pregnant with the couple's third child. Hence, the baby will most likely arrive sometime in January 2018.
Following the pregnancy news, the couple's 4-year-old daughter, North, is reportedly excited to see the baby. She also hopes the surrogate mother ends up having a baby girl.
"North loves being a big sister to Saint and can't wait for another sibling," a source told Hollywood Life. "North has been begging her mom for another sister since before Saint was born and is hoping that the surrogate provides just that, a baby sister."
Kardashian, who tied the knot with West in May 2014, has been open about her desire to give her children — North and 19-month-old son Saint — a baby brother or sister. However, pregnancy has not been easy for her as she suffers from placenta accrete, a potentially life-threatening condition.
"I'd just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that's safe," Kardashian told the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" cameras back in April. "And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn't here."
-
Wesley Snipes releases new spiritual warfare thriller about saving mankind from demons
Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes, star of "White Men Can't Jump" and "Blade," has added a new title to his resume as an author with his debut spiritual thriller, Talon of God.
-
Angelina Jolie reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis - but what is it?
Angelina Jolie said in a new interview that she had Bell's palsy but it's a little known condition. So what causes it and what are the symptoms that will tell you if you have it?
- Brian Houston, Hillsong pastor and founder, reflects on God's unlimited love
- Who was the meanest man in the Bible?
- Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten church 'sacred space', says Oxford priest
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- After surviving breast cancer, this Christian woman has come up with a new programme to help other trauma sufferers
- The wisdom of John Stott: 9 quotes from a giant of 20th century evangelicalism
- Why the gospel made me give up fast fashion
- She was naked, her hair in the Egyptian style, when the Babylonians destroyed Jerusalem
- Peaceful end to Friday prayers in Jerusalem ushers in hopes of calm ahead
- Reprieve for Iranian Christian who threatened to starve himself to death
- God can sometimes be silent, but he is never absent: Brian Houston talks to Christian Today
- Hundreds of Muslims converting to Christianity in Finland, churches say
- Missionary held captive with ISIS jihadis begged God to free him - until he brought cellmates to Jesus and realized his suffering had a purpose
- Radical feminist group claims responsibility for Mexico bishops HQ bombing