Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting third child through surrogacy, says source

A new baby is on the way for Kim Kardashian. The 36-year-old television personality is reportedly expecting a third child with husband, Kanye West, 40.

As reported in June, Kardashian and West hired a surrogate to carry their third child. The couple reportedly agreed to pay the surrogate mother $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, alongside the agency fee of $68,850.

If the surrogate mother happens to produce more than one child, she will receive an additional $5,000. Another $4,000 will be given if she loses reproductive organs during the process.

Now, a source has told Us Weekly that the surrogate mother, who is in her late 20s and is based in San Diego, California, is three months pregnant with the couple's third child. Hence, the baby will most likely arrive sometime in January 2018.

Following the pregnancy news, the couple's 4-year-old daughter, North, is reportedly excited to see the baby. She also hopes the surrogate mother ends up having a baby girl.

"North loves being a big sister to Saint and can't wait for another sibling," a source told Hollywood Life. "North has been begging her mom for another sister since before Saint was born and is hoping that the surrogate provides just that, a baby sister."

Kardashian, who tied the knot with West in May 2014, has been open about her desire to give her children — North and 19-month-old son Saint — a baby brother or sister. However, pregnancy has not been easy for her as she suffers from placenta accrete, a potentially life-threatening condition.

"I'd just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that's safe," Kardashian told the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" cameras back in April. "And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn't here."