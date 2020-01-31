Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago sings 'I love you' to Jesus

Jeannie Law
Chicago West sings "Jesus, I Love You," in a video posted on Kim Kardashian West's Instagram page on Jan. 27, 2020.(Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian)

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian West shared a video of her 2-year-old daughter, Chicago, singing her "favourite" worship song.

"Jesus, I love you! Jesus, I love you! Jesus!," Chicago is seen singing loudly in the first Instagram clip.

In the second video, she performs a delightful rendition of a chorus featured on her father's history-making album, Jesus Is King. While her lyrics were inaudible, she sang the melody to the chorus of the song "Selah."

"Hallelujah," she mumbled over and over, "He is wonderful."

Kardashian West captioned the videos, "Chi's favorite songs." 

The Wests' have openly talked about including their children in Kanye's popular Sunday Service gatherings.

"I love the fact that my daughter loves to go to church," Kardashian West told Jimmy Kimmel of the couple's oldest child North, last year.

"She has such a positive thought association going to church because it's outside the traditional four walls, and outside of the pews," she added.

In the past, Kanye publicly projected a God complex through his blasphemous alter ego Yeezus. But in 2019, everything changed for him and he began his Sunday Service events featuring a gospel choir that reimagines mainstream songs with Christian lyrics.

The "Jesus Walks" emcee declared he became a born-again Christian during this process and has since devoted his life to "working for God" and traveling the world as a music minister with his family by his side.

View this post on Instagram

Chi’s favorite songs ????????✨

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

