'Killjoys' renewed by Syfy for final two seasons

The science-fiction adventure series "Killjoys" has been renewed for a fourth and a final fifth season, with the fourth season set to arrive in 2018. With the two additional seasons, network Syfy is giving the show 20 episodes to tell the final chapter of the unique space drama.

"This renewal is the kind of privilege every creator hopes for," said series creator, and executive producer Michelle Lovretta to Variety. "A chance to plan the end of your story with the luxury of 20 episodes to do it."

The show follows the story of three interplanetary bounty hunters Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) and brothers Johnny Jaqobis (Aaron Ashmore) and D'avin Jaqobis (Luke Macfarlane). The trio journey through the Quad, which is a war-torn part of the galaxy.

"Killjoys" concluded its third season last week with an impressive season finale. In a report by Deadline, Bill McGoldrick, Executive Vice President Scripted Development for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment said the finale "sets the tone for the final chapters of our bounty hunter's space adventures and we cannot wait for our talented cast and crew to bring to life what is sure to be an epic journey that will leave our passionate fans on the edge of their seats."

David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers of the show, said getting a final two-season order means Syfy has a lot of confidence in the show. They also said that they are very proud of the support that "Killjoys" has received from both fans and critics. Because of this, they plan to create a "deserving ending" for the show.

The news of the show's renewal comes with a bittersweet note, as the other Syfy space opera show got cancelled by the network. "Dark Matter" will no longer be returning for a fourth season, leaving fans the cliffhanger ending from the season three finale.