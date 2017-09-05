'Killing Floor 2' released on Xbox One, available now for purchase

"Killing Floor 2" banner art, from Tripwire Interactive. Tripwire Interactive official website

Back in November 2016, "Killing Floor 2" was released on Sony's PlayStation 4 with a considerable amount of accolade. Nearly 10 months later, fans and Xbox One owners will be delighted to hear that "Killing Floor 2" is now available on the said console from Microsoft.

"Killing Floor 2" was released on Aug. 31 for the Xbox One console with its own exclusive content and Mixer support. Developer and Publisher Tripwire Interactive is also gearing for a PC release, which is now on the early access stage with no actual release date yet, as reported by Metacritic. The Xbox One version comes with exciting new additions such as the Freezethrower weapon, and the earlier-mentioned Mixer system, a control integration which allows gameplay by just watching the Mixer stream.

"Killing Floor 2" is a game where the continent of Europe has been overrun by the monstrous "Zeds," which are experiments of the Horzine Corporation. Players are then thrown into the fray along with other players in hopes of fending off hordes of enemies and defeating the Zed.

At its core, "Killing Floor 2" is a fast-paced co-op survival horror, with a menacing roster of guns and equally menacing enemies. According to David Hensley, the game's Director in his official statement on the Xbox website, "Killing Floor 2" boasts 10 perk classes and "the most advanced gore system ever created." The said system was allegedly "so big" that the developers had to name it M.E.A.T. which stands conveniently for Massive Evisceration and Trauma and features several systems of gore generation working together.

Hensley also enthused, "'Killing Floor 2' was a dream project for the team and myself to work on. Having worked on the original 'Killing Floor' and being a huge fan of the horror genre, it was an amazing journey to take that original concept and start fresh from a blank slate and fully realize our vision for what 'Killing Floor' could be."

The game developers then voiced out their interest in keeping "Killing Floor 2" alive with further feature updates as well as free content as the game ages. Rest assured by the developers, "Killing Floor 2" will provide brutal amounts of satisfaction in the many months to come.