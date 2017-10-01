Kickstarter funds raining down on the upcoming 'Resident Evil 2' board game

Relive the origins of RPD rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy in the Resident Evil 2: The Board Game Facebook/steamforgedgames

Steamforged Games has raised $500,000 since its proposal for their new project board game, "Resident Evil 2," to Kickstarter last Sept. 25.

The initial goal for the project was $200,000. Backers started pouring in just an hour after, raising $403,652, and the tally is still increasing as of press time.

Steamforged Games has been making board games through crowdfunding and has gained fame by handing in their end product in the shortest amount of time with high-end results. A pledge tier will give backers the board game, an expansion set and alternate costumes for Leon's mini figurine.

In the video game version of "Resident Evil 2," the game follows Leon S. Kennedy (or Claire Redfield, depending on the player's story mode), who needs to survive the zombie onslaught that took over Raccoon City. The premise of the 20-year-old game is single player, but the board game will have co-op play scenarios that will include Claire Redfield, Ada Wong and Robert Kendo.

Staying true to the source material, players will have to battle the zombie hordes using limited number of weapons, guns, ammo and healing items. The game is over when one member of the team dies. Although the general ruleset has yet to be revealed, if the board game will come after the video game, all four players must work together to finish it. A "Tension Deck" will also be included where card effects can change the play scenario to drastic levels.

Steamforged Games has been known for its beautiful game board figures. This is the reason why the goal was set at $200,000, which will be focused solely on transforming the characters and monsters of the game into cute — but also scary — mini-figurines.

The very successful board game version of "Dark Souls" was also made by Steamforged Games. "Resident Evil 2: The Board Game" is expected to be released in September 2018.

The Kickstarter campaign for the "Resident Evil 2: The Board Game" will run until Oct. 23.