Khloe Kardashian pregnancy rumors: Expecting child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is allegedly pregnant with her first child with National Basketball Association (NBA) player, Tristan Thompson. A source that is close to the 33-year-old reality television star has confirmed the news, and the baby is expected to be born sometime early next year.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, a source that is close to the Kardashian family divulged that Khloe is indeed pregnant with Tristan's baby. The news came a few days after reports involving the youngest Jenner-Kardashian member, Kylie Jenner.

However, it is notable that Khloe herself has not confirmed the news, and is keeping the alleged pregnancy a secret even to close family and friends. Possibly, the reason why Khloe has not officially confirmed the news to the public is due to her own anxiety about successfully bearing a child.

It is important to note that Khloe has had trouble conceiving children in the past. According to E News, Khloe had been wanting to be a mother for a very long time, but she had complications in the past. Khloe had been very open about trying various methods of treatment and assistance to ease the process of pregnancy. Sadly, all the methods that she tried when she was with her ex-husband, retired NBA player Lamar Odom, were not successful.

Rumors aside, Gossip Cop has pointed out that Khloe has repeatedly been a victim of false pregnancy reports. Still, the likelihood of the news being true is quite high. Reports add that Khloe is approximately three months pregnant.

Regarding Khloe's partner, Thompson himself has his own child with ex-girlfriend Jordan Oliver, according to People. Thompson's son, named Prince, was born some time in December 2016. If Khloe successfully bears her child with Thompson, then it will be the second child of the basketball player. Fans are undoubtedly wishing for Khloe to finally get her wish to become a mother.