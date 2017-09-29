Khloe Kardashian baby rumors: Reality TV star allegedly 'cried tears of joy' about pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Television personalities Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in attendance as the Houston Rockets play against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

With the internet breaking down this week because of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy, it looks like another one of the Kardashian siblings is expecting her child as well. Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby, and apparently, the "Keeping up with Kardashians" star cried tears of joy over the news.

An inside source told Hollywood Life, "Khloe is absolutely thrilled. She's been waiting for this moment for so so long and it's finally happening."

"When she found out she was pregnant she broke down and cried tears of joy. It still feels surreal because she's thought about it for so long. She loves Tristan with all her heart and is so incredibly excited to go on this journey together," added the source

Khloe, 33, is yet to have an expansion of her brood, as she did not have the chance to make any babies with former husband Lamar Odom. The reality star is known to be a good aunt to her nieces and nephews with sisters Kourtney and Kim, so having one of her own is surely a dream come true.

Khloe is apparently a few months in her pregnancy, as various reports say that she is due sometime in February next year, just like her sister Kylie. It is no big secret that the reality star aspires to be a mother, as she has consistently mentioned her desire to be a mom in various interviews.

However, Gossip Cop claimed that the exclusive story Hollywood Life posted about the issue is all fake, as they were told that no one that close with Khloe has provided such details to the said site. All the "exclusive posts" are apparently just "no-brainer assumptions," and hold no shred of truth to any of the reported facts.

Khloe Kardashian has yet to comment on the issue. If all the allegations are true, three Kardashians will be expecting new babies coming next year. Aside from her and Kylie, reports say that Kim is also expecting her child via surrogate, which is said to come early January 2018.