Key differences between Maguire, Garfield, and Holland's Spider Man

There has been a heated debate going around the internet about who the best Spider-Man actor is. With the recent release of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," fans' hearts everywhere have been won over by Tom Holland's portrayal of the web-slinging superhero.

Marvel and Sony teamed up to rebuild the franchise from the ashes of "The Amazing Spider-Man," wherein Andrew Garfield donned the web-head's unitard; and things were seemingly starting to look up, giving fans and movie-goers something to get excited about.

"Spider-Man" movies are always going to be somewhat of a hit because of the relatability of Peter Parker's shy, awkward, but quick-witted demeanor, which makes casting the right person to play him so important. Here is a comparison of the three actors who have portrayed Spider-Man in movies:

Tobey Maguire

Maguire's portrayal captured the hearts of moviegoers with his puppy dog eyes and shy exterior. In "Spider-Man 2," which many consider to be the best "Spider-Man" movie there is, Maguire accepted the challenge brought about by Sam Raimi's script, which touched on the more human side Spider-Man, juggling everyday life and being a superhero simultaneously.

Maguire delivered and opened the hearts of fans to the possibilities of how profound superhero movies can be. After more than a decade, his version of Spider-Man continues to influence other superhero films. However, many die-hard comic book fans would argue that Maguire did not possess Spidey's quick-witted spirit.

Andrew Garfield

Garfield's portrayal gave fans so much hope in "The Amazing Spider-Man" reboot. His charm and naturally shy-sounding voice gave the character a more faithful comic book-to-movie adaptation. What Maguire lacked in humor, Garfield had it in spades. As stated by Time, "his charm buoyed the film." Regrettably, many fans thought the plots of both "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies were too convoluted, and this resulted in upset fans, especially those who fell in love with the tear-jerking material of the first two movies directed by Raimi.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland looking pleased at Comic-Con Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

People lauded Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War," despite having rushed appearances in the movie. Even though he had limited time on screen, he was still able to excite fans for what was to come. Since "Spiderman: Homecoming" came out, he has been accepted by many fans as the new web-slinger. A fresh take on the innocence of Peter Parker, many find Holland's baby-faced and impeccable execution of humor to be comforting, as the new installment focuses on the light-natured problems of a high school student, and his natural desire to be part of something great. That is all endearing, as many fans would say, but the movie failed to reach the hearts of audiences as much as the emotional script and plot of "Spider-Man 2" did.

Maguire, Garfield and Holland have certainly earned the respect of their fans for their own interpretations of Spider-Man. With the recent success of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," it is safe to say that fans have nothing to complain about. Just sit back, relax, and wait for what comes next from the franchise.