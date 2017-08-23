Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish news: Torrei Hart spills the beans on her ex-husband's affair

Kevin Hart poses during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

It has almost been six years since Kevin and Torrei Hart's divorce was finalized. But the latter is now spilling the beans on her ex-husband's alleged affair with current wife, Eniko Parrish.

Speaking with TMZ, Torrei accused Kevin of cheating on her with his current wife. She said Kevin and Parrish's illicit romance was the main reason why their eight-year marriage broke down.

"Numbers don't lie. Dates don't lie at the end of the day," the 39-year-old television personality said. "She forced my hand to address this publicly. The most important thing to me is my children, so if my children see something that she's writing that makes me look like a liar, no."

The shocking revelation comes after Parrish, 33, accused Torrei of spreading rumors the former had been sleeping with the "Central Intelligence" star before their divorce.

Earlier this week, Parrish took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with her husband in celebration of their first wedding anniversary. However, one fan commented that her post only fueled rumors that she is a homewrecker.

In response, Parrish said Kevin and Torrei's marriage was already broken before she entered the picture. She also alleged that the cheating rumors were spread by the latter because she wanted to play the victim.

"They were separated, living in separate homes," Parrish said in a now-deleted post. "I was never a secret... [Torrei] wanted to play the victim and not own up to her wrongdoings as well... That was never the case and people ran with it."

Kevin and Torrei are parents to a 12-year-old daughter Heaven and 9-year-old son Hendrix. Parrish, on the other hand, is currently five months pregnant and is expected to give birth at the end of the year.