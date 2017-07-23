Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish news: 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star breaks silence on cheating allegations

Kevin Darnell Hart has had enough of the rumors. The 38-year-old actor and comedian has broken his silence following widespread reports he cheated on his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish.

"It's absolutely not true," Hart said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It's Miami, the clubs close at 6 a.m., so I was actually going home early."

Hart then shared a photo of himself on Instagram, as he laughed off rumors that he went behind Parrish's back with another woman. He and his wife also took to Instagram to share a video of them doing French Montana's "Unforgettable" Dance Challenge.

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

This comes days after Hart was spotted inside a Lexus sedan with a dazzling brunette outside his luxury Miami Beach hotel in the early morning of July 3. The two had reportedly been partying at an upscale hot spot LIV during the All-Star Birthday Bash for the former.

"It's obvious they were up to no good!" an insider told Radar Online, adding, "She kept looking over her shoulder and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by... Even though Kevin has a history of cheating, it's still shocking that he seems more interested in chasing women than spending time with his wife."

Advertisement

This is not the first time Hart has been accused of cheating. In 2014, Torrei Hart — his first wife and mother of his two children, Heaven and Hendrix — claimed Parrish was his mistress during their marriage and one of the reasons that split up their family.

After eight years of marriage, Kevin and Torrei filed for divorce in 2010. In the following year, the divorce was finalized with the latter receiving settlement money of $175,000. The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor also pays $19,789 a month in child support.