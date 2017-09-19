Kevin Hart cheating news: Comedian publicly apologizes to wife and kids on social media

Cast member Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish pose at the premiere of "Ride Along" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

American comedian Kevin Hart took to social media to apologize to his kids and his wife, admitting to his mistakes of infidelity. Hart was recently being blackmailed by way of a sexually suggestive video, and is being asked to pay a significant sum of money to keep the tape's existence under wraps.

According to TMZ, there are multiple clips that suggest Hart's involvement with another woman. One clip shows Hart and an unidentified woman at a bar, then another clip cuts to two people in a bedroom. Even if there was no actual act recorded in the second clip, bed noises could be heard in the footage. Finally, in the third footage, the two are seen moving around the room, and one of them appears indefinably like Hart.

In a short but on point clip on Hart's own Instagram page, he addressed to the public that he is being targeted. He claimed that it is easy for him to be a target, possibly alluding to his popularity accumulated through the years. The actor immediately apologized to his wife, Eniko Parrish, and kids on social media. He admitted that he made a mistake, not making a "smart decision," and has hurt the people he cares about most. The caption of his post stated, "I'm not perfect, and have never claimed to be."

Men's Health shared their approval of the way Hart handled the issue. Hart stated that he would not allow anyone to make a significant amount of money over a mistake that he did, which is why he admitted to them instead. His representative stated that there is now an investigation going on, which confirms that there definitely was some level of extortion involved. The actor may choose to file charges.

As for Hart's wife, she has yet to comment on the reports. According to People, Eniko is now pregnant.