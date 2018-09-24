Kerala bishop charged with raping a nun

A Roman Catholic bishop arrested in the south Indian state of Kerala on Friday on charges of raping a nun has been returned to prison after spending a night in hospital having complained of chest pains.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Diocese of Jalandhar was charged with raping a nun of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation in Kottayam following a campaign publicising the allegations against him.

Reuters Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been arrested and charged with rape.

The Vatican had already accepted his request to step down temporarily from his position.

Mulakkal has been remanded in custody until October 6.

A nun and a priest who supported protests against him calling for his arrest have been disciplined by the Syro-Malabar Church. Sister Lucy Kalappura was told yesterday she would not be allowed to teach the Bible, offer Holy Communion or take part in church activities.

Father Yuhanon Ramban, a senior clergyman, has been told not to take part in any more protests.

The arrest comes at a time when the state's Christian community is reeling from a string of cases – including the arrests of five priests last month on allegations of sexual assault. Their church said it believed the priests were innocent.

Outside India, the Catholic Church is facing sexual abuse scandals in the United States, Chile, Australia, Germany and other countries.

Pope Francis has summoned the heads of national Catholic bishops from around the world to the Vatican to discuss the protection of minors at an extraordinary meeting from February 21-24.