Kenya Moore baby rumors: 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star given ultimatum
Rumors are swirling that "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore is pregnant with her first child with former banker husband Marc Daly.
Fans have speculated this development because of Kenya's recent wedding which she kept secret the whole time even during the airing of last season of the show. She got married in St. Lucia with Marc, while others thought she merely went on a Caribbean vacation.
The reason for Kenya's secrecy was that she didn't want to put her future husband in the limelight. She told People in a recent interview:
"He didn't sign up for this world, I did. Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person — immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, 'This is about me and you — it's not about me or you.' He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him."
Kenya said she loves her husband deeply and wants to keep their married life as well-guarded as possible. Regarding children, she said, "We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away. We both want a child."
This prompted fans to theorize if she is indeed pregnant. They will just have to wait a few months to see the truth unfold.
However, Kenya's wish for a quiet family life may have hit a roadblock as TMZ reported that she is now being given an ultimatum to either feature her husband on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" or get fired from the show.
Kenya's husband doesn't want to appear on the show and the stress of the situation might put Kenya's baby wishes in jeopardy. Nevertheless, the reality star is now fighting to be kept on the show without her husband being a part of it.
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is currently in production. Fans may catch this drama when season 10 airs sometime later in the year.
