Kendall Jenner rumors: Fashion icon casually dating NBA power forward Blake Griffin

A photo of Kendall Jenner modeling for the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2017 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York on September of 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

It seems that Blake Griffin has been making the most out of his post-season break from the National Basketball Association (NBA) as he has been spotted on more than one occasion with fashion icon, Kendall Jenner. It seems like the two have been dating, and they don't seem to be stopping.

According to People, Jenner and Griffin are rumored to be casually dating at this point. From Jenner's point of view, she doesn't look at the relationship as a serious one.

Borneo Bulletin stated that the two happened to be in Los Angeles, California at the same time — where Griffin plays for the L.A. Clippers in the NBA. After her quick stop in the city of angels, she got back to work. Right now, Jenner expressed that the most important part of her life is her career of which she is taking very seriously.

The two have been seen together in multiple occasions already with the most recent one being at the beach. According to Daily Mail, the paparazzi had taken photos of them dating for five consecutive days. On the fifth day, they were seen outside Nobu Malibu on the night of Sept. 1, Saturday. She was seen in a cropped top paired with a high-waist denim shorts, while Griffin sported a tie-dye shirt.

Apparently, Jenner is also dating someone else apart from Griffin. Elle reported that rapper A$AP Rocky and Jenner have been dating on and off for quite some time now. Even if Jenner is seeing Griffin on the side, she and Rocky have been steadily getting more serious.

Fans of the fashion icon will have to wait until she finally settles on a legitimately serious partner — but as of now, she appears to be playing the field. Jenner had previously been linked to Harry Styles and Justin Bieber.