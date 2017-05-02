Kendall Jenner dating news: Victoria's Secret model linked to NBA star Blake Griffin

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) are shown in this photo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

After leaving Travis Scott's concert after-party at the same time, Kendall Jenner and National Basketball Association star Blake Griffin are being linked with each other. How about A$AP Rocky?

Early this month, Jenner and Griffin attended Kendrick Lamar's concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, where Scott also performed as the opening act, People reported. They were joined by Jenner's mother Kris, younger sister Kylie — who is dating Scott — as well as her best friend Hailey Baldwin and Memphis Grizzlies star Chandler Parsons.

Since then, Jenner and Griffin continue to be seen in each other's company, further fueling romance rumors. Then, on Sunday, Aug. 13, the rumored couple arrived at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood but ran in separately.

"It looks like the beginning of a new romance," an unnamed eyewitness told Page Six.

"They weren't all over each other, but they were inseparable. Kendall was hiding under a hoodie, and they wouldn't allow anyone to take their picture," another insider said.

While nothing has been confirmed regarding their status yet, Jenner and Griffin's possible romance has raised eyebrows among many fans. It can be recalled that the Victoria's Secret model has been linked on-and-off to A$AP Rocky since 2016.

Jenner and the "Purple Swag" hitmaker even attended the Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in May. Though they arrived separately, the two cozied up with each other in a bathroom selfie shared by the "Life of Kylie" star from inside the venue.

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Prior to Griffin and A$AP Rocky, Jenner was linked to Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson and One Direction member Harry Styles in 2016. Griffin, on the other hand, previously dated Brynn Cameron, whom he shares two children with; a son named Ford Wilson and a daughter named Finley Elaine.