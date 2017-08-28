Kendall Jenner accused of cultural insensitivity yet again because of brown emoji

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) are shown in this photo. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

TV personality and model Kendell Jenner got dragged into the spotlight yet again by netizens in the social media. The reason? For using a brown fist-bump emoji in one of her tweets.

Jenner was promoting the newly-released cover of "The Hollywood Reporter," in which she, along with her sisters and her mother, is a part of. She tweeted the cover along with the caption, "Sister power...girl power" along with the emoji in question. Usually, there are five skin-tone options for most human emoji, and Jenner picking the brown one labeled "medium" did not go really well with netizens.

sister power...girl power

"Girl WHERE TF THAT BROWN FIST COME FROM ? u pale as ever," said one Twitter user. Several other people noticed and commented on Jenner's tweets as well, suggesting that she was being culturally insensitive and that she should not have used that brown emoji because she's white. "Y'all are not black. Next time use a white emoji," said another.

Although Jenner did not seem to notice the backlash concerning her emoji use, it was some of her fans who took the stage and defended the 21-year old model, saying there are more important issues to talk about than Jenner's choice in emoji colors.

"People are ACTUALLY mad about the COLOUR of the emoji Kendall Jenner used. Surely there's more important things to be angry about?," said Twitter user @jazz_matchett. Another Twitter user @sjemiola posted, "People are mad bc Kendall Jenner used a specific colored fist emoji.............. I can't with the internet today."

This is not the first time Jenner was called out for cultural representation. Earlier this year, she was the subject of controversy following her Pepsi commercial where several netizens said it was a rip-off of the award-winning photo from a Baton Rouge, La. protest against police brutality last year.